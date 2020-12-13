﻿CIDG nabs cop, cohort for gunrunning in Parañaque

A police officer assigned at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and his cohort were arrested for allegedly being involved in gunrunning activities in Metro Manila, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas said on Sunday.

Sinas said Senior Staff Sergeant Reynolfo Ursulum, 50, assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of PRO-7, and a resident of Chavez St., Central Bicutan, Taguig City, was arrested along with his alleged cohort Carvyn Parcon, 21, along Doña Soledad Avenue in Parañaque City on Saturday evening.

An entrapment operation was launched by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to buy four assault rifles for PHP500,000 from the suspect in front of a restaurant in the said area. Cops arrested the suspects while in the act of the exchange.

Seized from the suspects were four Bushmaster M4A1 carbines, a PNP-issued Taurus 9mm pistol, magazine assemblies with live ammunition, ID and ATM cards, and a sport utility vehicle with plate number JUN 660.

Ursulum told probers the guns came from Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Sinas reiterated the command policy of “swift and decisive action against errant members of the PNP engaged in irregularities and illegal activities”.

Source: Philippines News agency