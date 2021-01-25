﻿CIAC to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for employees

The Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) is set to purchase coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines for its employees as the agency has allotted PHP400,000 funds from its 2021 budget.

“In a national scale, the inoculation process is a Herculean task, and so, we hope this modest initiative of CIAC helps the government in its continued efforts to fight Covid-19,” CIAC president Aaron Aquino said in a statement on Sunday.

Aquino said a CIAC task force on the inoculation program will be created, which will follow guidelines set by the Department of Health on how to obtain and administer the vaccines.

The guidelines will include approval or an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Philippine Food and Drug Administration.

Last week, CIAC workers took the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), the first in a series of free quarterly swab tests for the agency’s employees to help in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.

Source: Philippines News agency