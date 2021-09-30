﻿Churches provide powerful coping mechanism vs. Covid-19

A Roman Catholic priest has said churches regardless of denominations, provide a powerful coping mechanism to those about to give up because of their suffering and traumatic experiences due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In his virtual spiritual reflection as part of the provincial observance of the Family Week on Sept. 28, Fr. Edione Febrero said churches hold religious services to let people feel the presence of God.

This is conducted taking in mind the strict health protocol that limits the number of attendees in their venue.

“We cannot let the Covid-19 pandemic destroy us for we have to remember that God brought salvation into the world,” he said.

He added that the people should remember that “God will be up of everything” and that sooner the pandemic will be overcome.

In a follow-up interview on Wednesday, he shared their family’s life-changing and traumatic experience after losing their dear mother to Covid-19.

“I was in the process of buying my mother’s medicines in a pharmacy when I was informed that she already passed away,” he said.

His only consolation was he was able to administer the Sacrament of the Sick to their mother a day before she died at the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital (ASMGH).

Donned in personal protective equipment, he was the lone member of their family joined by the staff of the funeral parlor who attended the burial of their mother at the Dao Catholic Cemetery in Tobias Fornier, Antique.

Just like the other families who had experienced losing their loved ones due to Covid-19, he had to take steps daily so that he could cope with the pain.

“For those who want to already surrender, you have to learn to take steps for the sake of your families, your children and communities,” he said.

He added that the people because of their love for their families, children and communities have to remain steadfast in their faith and persist to live.

Febrero is the president of the Catholic School St. Anthony’s College in San Jose de Buenavista and the station manager of the DYKA Radio Station.

The Family Week is being observed last week of September of every year as provided for in Proclamation No. 60, series of 1992, to give importance to strengthening and promoting unity, solidarity, and stability of the Filipino Family as the basic unit of Filipino society.

Source: Philippines News Agency