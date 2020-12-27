﻿Christmas Day drug bust nets P102-K shabu in Silay City

A resident of Silay City, Negros Occidental was arrested by police operatives during a buy-bust in Barangay Guinhalaran in the morning of December 25.

The suspect was identified as Hilbert Calvo, 36, a resident of the village’s Purok Mangingisda.

A report from the Silay City Police Station released on Saturday showed that Calvo sold a sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP3,500 to an undercover policeman which led to his arrest around 11 a.m. Friday, Christmas Day.

Operatives seized from the suspect’s possession 15 sachets of the prohibited substance weighing about 15 grams with an estimated value of PHP102,000.

They also recovered other items such as empty transparent plastic sachets, a weighing scale, improvised tooter with shabu residue, disposable lighter, and improvised clipper.

Calvo is now detained at the custodial facility of Silay City Police Station.

At around 9:20 a.m. on the same day, laborer Zaldy Artisano was also arrested in a police buy-bust at Kilometer 105 in Barangay Dancalan, Ilog town.

A poseur-buyer purchased from Artisano, a resident of Barangay 2 in neighboring Kabankalan City, a sachet of shabu worth PHP500, a report of the Ilog Municipal Police Station said.

The suspect also yielded two small heat-sealed sachets of the prohibited substance valued at PHP3,005.

Meanwhile on Christmas Eve, two persons were arrested during a buy-bust in Barangay Blumentritt, Murcia town.

In a report, the Murcia Municipal Police Station identified the suspects as Robert Arriola, 23, a resident of Regent Pearl Homes Subdivision, Bacolod City, and Angelo Flores, 19, of Purok Sapa, Barangay Salvacion, Murcia.

At around 11:45 p.m., they sold a small sachet of shabu worth PHP200 to poseur-buyer and yielded another sachet containing the same substance valued at PHP5,236.

Operatives also recovered from the suspects two Rusi motorcycles without plate number and registration papers.

