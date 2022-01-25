﻿CHR commendation shows cops uphold rights of accused: PNP

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, on Monday thanked the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) for commending the Asingan town police’s handling of the case of the 80-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing 10 kilograms of mangoes in Pangasinan.

“The PNP thanks the CHR for seeing the bigger picture. I hope that this will ultimately correct the notion that our personnel was heartless in arresting the suspect,” Carlos said in a statement.

On Sunday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia recognized the efforts of the police personnel for upholding the rights of the accused identified as Nardo Flores.

“They had to serve the warrant, but upon knowing the age and condition of Mr. Flores, the Asingan police just placed him under custody and did not physically detain him,” Carlos said.

Reports also said the town’s police personnel chipped in to help raise PHP6,000 for Flores’ bail.

As to the suggestion of the CHR to explore the amicable settlement of the case, Carlos said this is beyond the PNP’s mandate.

“The theft case has been filed and arraignment is set this February. Should the parties involved opt to look for alternative means, the PNP will leave that to the court’s decision,” Carlos said.

