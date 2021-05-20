The countdown has started for the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 season as the league has begun preparing for its first conference, the President’s Cup.

Chooks 3×3 owner Ronald Mascariñas said the league is now looking at possible venues for the President’s Cup bubble as well as for more participating teams especially from the three major regional leagues right now, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, and the National Basketball League.

“We are looking to have a bigger tournament this year and our team is already looking at possible locations to host our first conference which will be the President’s Cup,” Mascariñas said on Thursday.

One team confirmed to be joining in the President’s Cup is Manila Chooks, which has been participating in the FIBA 3×3 pro circuits recently.

A new champion will surely be crowned this conference as last year’s winner, the original Manila Chooks squad then known as Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines, is entering the Philippine Basketball Association as individuals, although the team makes the core of the Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 pool training for the FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

This year, the President’s Cup would be a high stakes event.

“A lot will be at stake in the tournament, which will include slots in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Manila Masters,” Mascariñas said.

He also bared that he is also planning another Super Quest tourney this year

Source: Philippines News Agency