﻿China thanks PH for rescuing Chinese fishermen off Palawan

The Chinese Embassy in Manila on Friday night thanked Filipino authorities for rescuing the distressed Chinese nationals who figured in a boat mishap off the coast of Palawan on August 5.

“The Chinese Embassy expressed its deep appreciation to the Philippine fishermen and authorities concerned for providing humanitarian assistance to the Chinese fishermen in a timely manner, which fully reflects their goodwill and the valuable friendship between the Chinese and Philippine peoples,” it said in a statement.

Two Chinese nationals, identified as boat captain Lu Yunian and Fu Wanke, were rescued off the waters of Barangay Canipaan in Rizal, Palawan on Thursday afternoon.

Rizal authorities said two others, identified as Li Bang Lai and Qinmi Tong, died while one is still missing.

All five of them, including the missing crew Fu Wan Sheng, came from a “mother vessel” that was caught in bad weather in the West Philippine Sea on August 1.

They abandoned the ship after seawaters overcame it and have been drifting on a life raft since then.

The mother vessel reportedly departed Hainan on July 9.

As of this posting, the bodies of the two deceased were still being held at the Bataraza District Hospital.

Authorities, meanwhile, are investigating the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency