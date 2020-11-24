﻿Child dev’t workers in Agusan Norte get cash incentives

BUTUAN CITY – Agusan del Norte Gov. Dale Corvera led on Tuesday the distribution of cash incentives to the province’s Child Development Workers (CDWs).

A total of 260 CDWs received a total of PHP1.4 million cash incentives while different Early Childhood Development Centers (ECDCs) in the province were also provided with the necessary tools for their operations.

Provincial social welfare and development officer (PSWDO) Silver Joy Tejano said each of the CDWs who render whole day services in their EDCs received PHP6,000 incentives while those that perform half-day services got PHP3,000 each.

Each of the 17 ECDCs in the province also received refrigerators and PHP4,500 worth of coloring sets for the children, Tejano said.

“The refrigerators will be used in preserving foods needed in the regular feeding program of the EDCDs,” she added.

During the distribution activity, Corvera lauded the contributions of the CDWs in helping the government “shape the future of the children in the province.”

“The giving of incentives aims to inspire our CDWs and encourage them to perform sincere services in teaching our children,” Corvera said.

Source: Philippines News Agency