﻿CHED orders Cebu-based school to stop in-person classes

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in Region 7 has ordered Cebu Technological University-College of Veterinary Medicine (CTU-CVM) to stop holding face-to-face classes.

“The school was ordered to stop right away if indeed the report is true. This was already coordinated with the school admin concerned and they said it will stop conducting face-to-face classes,” CHED Regional Director Max Aljibe said in a Viber message to reporters on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, the National Congress of Veterinary Medicine Students (NCVMS) on Monday reported that CTU-CVM started its face-to-face classes despite the rising Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, CHED has released a list of 24 schools, as well as courses, allowed to hold limited in-person classes starting the second semester of the academic year 2020-2021.

The schools passed stringent retrofitting and have fully complied with the guidelines of the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The CTU-CVM is not included on the list.

Only select allied health-related degree programs such as Medicine, Nursing, Physical Therapy, Medical Technology/Medical Laboratory Science, Midwifery, and Public Health are prioritized.

Source: Philippines News Agency