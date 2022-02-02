﻿Check bets’ stand on NPA peace talks, ex-rebel urges voters

A former ranking official of the New People’s Army (NPA) is saddened by pronouncements of some presidential candidates to push for peace negotiations despite the communist rebels’ “questionable sincerity” to attain peace.

Alma Gabin, former education secretary of the NPA’s Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee, on Tuesday labeled the peace talks with the communist terrorist group as fake as disclosed by its former members.

“With so many former cadres revealing what the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA – National Democratic Front (NDF) peace talks really is, it is sad that some of our country’s presidentiables still support this bogus peace talks pushed by the rebels,” Gabin said in a statement sent to reporters via email.

“To those who do not want the long-standing chaos and terrorism of the CPP-NPA-NDF, think twice. Do not vote for candidates who are treacherous to the peace and development of the people!” added Gabin, who is active on Facebook posting anti-NPA campaign.

Gabin, who used to be the 5th nominee of the NPA-linked Kabataan Party-list, said the government is already addressing the root cause of the armed conflict through the National Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict.

“There is genuine and substantive peace talks with the localities. After the discussion, development projects for the communities immediately follows. So, there is no reason for the next President of the Philippines to talk to the communist terrorists…,” she added.

Gabin, 34, and her common-law husband Alden Dagoy, 33, were arrested by police inside their house in Tolosa, Leyte on June 8, 2021 for murder and frustrated murder charges.

Dagohoy was reportedly a squad leader of the NPA operating in different parts of Northern Samar, while Gabin was the secretary-general of the provincial white area committee in Northern Samar.

The couple and their toddler are now living within the compound of the Leyte police provincial office in Tacloban City.

They are running a small community store selling refreshments to policemen with the capital provided by law enforcers.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA.

Source: Philippines News Agency