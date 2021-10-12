﻿Chavit gives way to son, withdraws Ilocos Sur vice guv bid

Incumbent Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson on Monday formally ended a possible face-off against a family member in next year’s polls after withdrawing his candidacy for vice governor in favor of his son, Governor Ryan Luis Singson.

As he backed out from the race, Chavit’s daughter-in-law Patricia Savellano-Singson, Ryan Luis’ wife, likewise withdrew her certificate of candidacy for governor in favor of Jerry Singson, Chavit’s elder brother, who is running for governor.

With this development, Jerry and Ryan Luis will run unopposed for governor and vice governor, respectively, in next year’s polls.

“I am very grateful to everybody. I’m happy that Gov. Ryan and Ronald are now talking with each other. Let’s forget everything for the sake of the family,” the Singson patriarch said in a Facebook live video he filed his withdrawal certificate at the Comelec provincial office.

Singson admitted there had been some misunderstandings within the family circle which led to family members vying for the same position.

Meantime, Ronald Singson, another son of Chavit is running against reelectionist congressman Deogracias Victor Savellano, Patricia’s father and Ryan Luis’ father-in-law.

It is not yet known, however, if either one of the two will also back out for the sake of family relations.

Over the years, the Singsons and Savellanos have maintained their stronghold of Ilocos Sur as they take turns in ruling the province.

