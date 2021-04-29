﻿Charges filed vs. NPA rebels in Surigao burning incident

Authorities filed three criminal charges against several communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels involved in the burning of construction equipment in Surigao City, the chief of the Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) said Tuesday.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat, Jr. said charges of destructive arson, malicious mischief, and violation of Republic Act No. 9851 (Crimes against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and other Crimes against Humanity were filed against Ligaya Aton, Gelan Ybañez, and other NPA personalities belonging to the Guerilla Front 16B of the NPA’s North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

Caramat said the cases were filed at the City Prosecutor’s Office in Surigao City on April 21.

Police said the rebels torched a backhoe, a transit mixer truck, and a generator worth PHP5 million during the April 12 attack on a construction firm in Barangay Mapawa, Surigao City.

The construction company was engaged in a farm-to-market road project in the area.

“This is a big leap forward to prosecute the assailants who have caused the delay of the construction of farm-to-market-road. The road projects could change the lives of the people for the better but have been hampered by the NPA atrocities,” Caramat said.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Caramat also reported the filing of murder charges against NPA fighters responsible for the killing of Patrolman Bryan C. Gregorio.

Gregorio, 33, assigned at 2nd Surigao del Norte (SDN) Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), was shot dead last April 20 in Barangay Poblacion in Bacuag, Surigao del Norte.

The NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Source: Philippines News Agency