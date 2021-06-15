﻿Ceres buses pioneer use of tap cards in W. Visayas

BACOLOD CITY – The Vallacar Transit, Inc. (VTI), operator of Ceres buses, has pioneered the cashless payment for public transport in Western Visayas with the launch of the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) here on Monday.

During the unveiling rites held at the Ceres Liner North Terminal, VTI president and chief executive officer Leo Rey Yanson said with the use of tap cards, travel would be more efficient and safer for passengers.

“We adhere to the modernization program of the transport sector under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte. The pandemic cannot stop us from delivering good service to our stakeholders” he added.

The VTI, the main subsidiary of the Yanson Group of Bus Companies (YGBC), the country’s largest bus company, is piloting the AFCS for the Bacolod to Victorias route in Negros Occidental.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra III, who witnessed the launch, said the support of stakeholders in the private sector is vital for the success of the AFCS program.

“It is quite fitting in Bacolod City and Region 6 (Western Visayas) that Vallacar Transit, being the biggest bus company, has given its full and wholehearted support not only to the transformative program under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program but clearly in support of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte,” he added.

Delgra cited the “pioneering spirit” of the late Yanson family patriarch, Ricardo Sr., founder of YGBC, for realizing early on that the safety, comfort, and convenience of the riding public are key motivating factors in improving public transport.

“The launch today is but another milestone of the many milestones that this company has achieved,” he said.

The AFCS seeks to improve urban public transportation by providing payment options to the riding public and provides a more secure payment for the passengers as they do not have to carry cash to pay for their fare. They just have to tap their cards on the machine before boarding the bus.

The VTI tap cards are distributed for free, and commuters can top up in the terminal booth.

There are two types of cards – “regular” for passengers paying standard fare rates, and “discounted”, for senior citizens, students, and persons with disabilities.

Yanson said Vallacar Transit would eventually provide rebates to passengers and explore the possibility of giving loyalty award points to maximize the riding experience of the commuters.

The Vallacar Transit AFCS launch was also attended by LTFRB regional directors Richard Osmeña of Western Visayas, Eduardo Montealo Jr. of Central Visayas, Renwick Rutaquio of Calabarzon and Mimaropa, and Paterno Reynato Padua of Soccsksargen.

Source: Philippines News Agency