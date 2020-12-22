﻿Celebrating Christmas differently at home

With the pandemic making family gatherings more difficult, a Marikenyo shared how Filipinos can turn to creative ways to celebrate Christmas amid the pandemic.

Jheng Margarejo, 29, of Marikina City, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) how the pandemic affected her family’s reunion on Christmas day.

“Usually, kasi meron lagi kaming reunion ng buong family namin every Christmas ‘yan, every year talaga ‘yan tradition namin (we hold family reunion every Christmas [day] and it’s been our tradition to get together), but this year, it will be very different kasi hindi namin makakasama lahat and alam mo yun yung mga exchange gifts wala na yan (since we will not be with our relatives and exchanging gifts will not happen),” Jheng shared.

Since the pandemic, Jheng has been working from home.

“Since the pandemic, bumagsak talaga ang economy and ‘dun sa company namin (the economy collapsed and with our company) almost 20 percent of my salary rate was deducted and there were employees who were laid off,” she said.

Despite the difficulties holding family gatherings this year, she said safety is still the utmost priority.

“A little sacrifice can make a big difference kasi hindi mo alam kung asymptomatic yung makakasama mo (because you’ll never know who among the people are asymptomatic) while celebrating or having a family gathering this Christmas. It’s better to stay at home and celebrate sa kung sino man ang usual na kasama mo sa bahay (It’s better to celebrate with whoever you are with at home)” she said.

Jheng believed being at home with the family is the best way to enjoy the holidays, as it brings family members closer.

“It is much happier when you are with your family. You give time to your family,” she said.

Apart from the pandemic, Jheng was also among thousands of residents affected by the recent flooding in Marikina.

While the local government and the people work together, Jheng said the city has yet to recover from the aftermath of the typhoon.

She encouraged the public to adhere to the government’s health protocols and safety measures to prevent risks of getting Covid-19 infection.

She urged the public to just celebrate Christmas at home given the significant chances to get Covid-19 in public places.

She added that people also have the opportunity to virtually bond with friends and other relatives during this using social media sites.

“Be extra careful when going outside your home, always have alcohol with you, and wearing face masks and face shields at all times,” she said, urging the public to follow the health protocols.

Source: Philippines News agency