﻿Cebuanos crowd 1st day of nat’l vax drive

CEBU CITY – Cebuanos on Monday gathered in different inoculation sites to avail of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) jabs as the National Vaccination Days ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte started.

In this city, Mayor Michael Rama said in a press briefing that medical front-liners resorted to manual operations due to the big number of residents who flocked to the 90 inoculation sites, which showed a positive response to the government’s call for vaccination against the deadly virus.

“Our vaccination information management system running the PaBakunaTa.com registration portal is overwhelmed with registrants. We are confronted with massive online registrations due to the Barangayanihan Boluntaryong Bakunahan program of the President,” he said.

Rama admitted they did not anticipate the huge turn-out, but assured that the massive inoculation campaign would be done efficiently although manual listing was conducted.

While he asked for indulgence from the city residents inconvenienced by the delay in the registration process, he said it would not stop them from holding the massive inoculation drive aimed at reaching the desired 70 percent population protection against Covid-19.

Cebu City Health Department medical officer, Dr. Tobz Obenza, who supervised the inoculation at two sites in Barangay Mambaling here, assured the public they are doing their best to go back to normal online operation in the remaining two days of the National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1.

Obenza said only individuals master-listed for first dose were prioritized on Monday because of the lack of computers that can be utilized in verifying the dates of the first jab of those who are due for the second dose.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Junard Chan thanked residents who answered the government’s call to get vaccinated.

“We added 15 vaccination sites to cater to more individuals who are seeking to get inoculated. Do not forget to register so that front-liners won’t find a hard time assisting you,” Chan said.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said they opened all of their vaccination sites including those in selected barangays to support the campaign.

Cortes said they are targeting to vaccinate around 7,500 individuals per day, or more than 22,500 for the entire three-day period. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency