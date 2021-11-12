﻿Cebu zone locators optimistic of economic recovery

Cebu’s export zone locators cited government assistance and trusted international delivery partners as key factors in alleviating the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in special economic zones.

John Arffy Ceniza, information officer of Philippine Economic Zone Authority-Mactan Export Processing Zone (PEZA-MEPZ), said on Thursday while the global pandemic severely disrupted the operations of their valued PEZA locator enterprises, the sustained operations of their locator-partners have contributed to the country’s economic recovery by maintaining jobs and contributing to export income.

“With PEZA’s balancing act, 98 percent of our locator-partners remain operational and are now adapting to the ‘new normal’,” he said in a statement.

Logistics providers have weighed in with their capability to help SMEs deliver to international customers during the pandemic.

They continue to play a vital role in ensuring continued cross-border commerce and in providing valued support to overcome pandemic or customs-related issues that arise in the course of doing business with foreign markets.

Two of Cebu’s premier locator firms, TMX Philippines and Hatquarter, exemplify how PEZA-registered enterprises have stepped up to overcome the unique constraints imposed by the lingering Covid-19 pandemic.

In 1979, TMX was established in Cebu as the first locator of the MEPZ. The global watch maker further built on Cebu’s advantages like its pool of creative, highly trainable and English-language fluent workforce, a factor which prompted the company to pour in additional investments to expand its Global Distribution Center in the country.

Hatquarter is a PEZA-registered corporation mainly engaged in manufacturing quality headwear products.

The sole manufacturer of PUMA brand for head accessories/caps, the company has been in business for more than 30 years. Its team, highly skilled and with a meticulous eye for details, is lauded for producing high-quality headwear.

Data drawn from a survey last May by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) revealed that 73 percent of businessmen and manufacturing industry stakeholders expressed optimism about the overall recovery of the sector in Cebu by next year.

The DTI projected a strong economic performance due to the reopening of more economic activities and more aggressive vaccination rollout in the country.

Floreza Alpuerto, chief of the Board of Investments-Cebu Extension Office, said the availability of a trainable workforce and the stable supply of electricity in Cebu will enable industries to achieve maximum production.

As the economy slowly reopens, Alpuerto said they expect increased demand for essential goods and services and thus, a comparable increase in manufacturing activities.

“We are also hopeful that through the CREATE (Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises) Act, there will be an increase in Cebu’s investment appeal, particularly in manufacturing businesses that are looking to diversify their supply chains,” she added.

President Rodrigo Duterte last March 26 signed into law Republic Act (RA) 11534 or the CREATE Act that aims to attract more investments and maintain fiscal prudence and stability by introducing reforms to the corporate tax and incentives system.

Source: Philippines News Agency