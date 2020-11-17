﻿Cebu solon passes away at 79

Cebu City Rep. Raul del Mar passed away Monday evening. He was 79.

House Secretary-General Jocelia Bighani-Sipin confirmed del Mar’s death.

In a statement, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of the former Deputy Speaker.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his constituencies in the first district of Cebu City, whom he had served well despite his health condition,” Velasco said.

Velasco noted that del Mar has proven his passion and commitment to public service by attending virtual plenary sessions and public hearings of the House of Representatives while in hospital in order to fulfill his duties and mandate as a lawmaker.

“Never a day in his job was he absent. His contributions to Congress and the nation cannot be overstated,” he said.

Velasco said del Mar was a mentor to him and could have been a deputy speaker under his term. Del Mar served a total of nine terms as congressman since 1987.

“The dedication of Congressman del Mar to public service is truly remarkable and serves as an inspiration to many. We owe him a debt of gratitude. He will be missed,” Velasco said.

