﻿Cebu Pacific cancels almost all Cebu-Manila flights Dec. 24-31

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has canceled almost all of its flights between Manila and Cebu from December 24 to 31, citing the operational limitations at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The limitations are due to the aftermath of Typhoon Rai (local name: Odette), CEB said in an advisory on Wednesday night.

The canceled flights are:

-5J 559 / 5J 560 Manila – Cebu – Manila

-5J 561 / 5J 562 Manila – Cebu – Manila

-5J 563 / 5J 564 Manila – Cebu – Manila

-5J 565 / 5J 566 Manila – Cebu – Manila

-5J 567 / 5J 568 Manila – Cebu – Manila

-5J 575 / 5J 576 Manila – Cebu – Manila

-5J 581 / 5J 582 Manila – Cebu – Manila

-5J 583 Manila – Cebu (except Dec. 31, 2021)

-5J 584 Cebu – Manila (except Dec. 24, 2021)

CEB said affected passengers “are being informed”. They can choose to rebook or refund, or put the ticket value in a travel fund.

While other CEB domestic flights via Cebu will operate as scheduled, the carrier is providing options to passengers who want to voluntarily postpone their flights until December 31.

Passengers may cancel their trips up to two hours before the flight schedule. They can rebook the ticket for travel within 60 days.

They can also put the ticket value in a travel fund, CEB said.

Source: Philippines News Agency