﻿Cebu Pacific cancels 24 flights due to workforce shortage

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific canceled 24 domestic and international flights on Wednesday, citing workforce shortage.

“Cebu Pacific continues to manage the impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) on its workforce with employees who are either sick or under home quarantine,” it said in an advisory Tuesday night.

The following flights have been canceled:

5J893/894 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J905/906 Manila – Boracay (Caticlan) – Manila

5J787/788 Manila – Butuan – Manila

5J567/568 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J581/582 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J975/976 Manila – Davao – Manila

5J447/448 Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J373/374 Manila – Roxas – Manila

5J653/654 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J506/507 Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

5J5054/5055 Manila – Narita (Tokyo) – Manila

5J310/311 Manila – Taipei – Manila

Affected passengers may rebook or refund their tickets, or store the value in a travel fund, until 30 days from the original flight schedule.

The airline said because the situation is still fluid, those with flights until January 23 may also opt to refund their ticket or rebook their flight for travel within 60 days.

They can also store the amount to a travel fund valid for two years.

Source: Philippines News Agency