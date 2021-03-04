﻿Cebu mulls Lent tour packages to revitalize tourism

The provincial government of Cebu is set to launch Holy Week tour packages as one of its steps to revive the tourism industry, the Capitol announced on Wednesday.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the tour packages are now being planned and will be launched before the Holy Week on March 28-April 3.

Garcia noted that the provincial government has partnered with “private tour operators and other tourism industry players” for this initiative.

“Even the airlines are joining in,” she said.

Garcia recently met with officials from flag carrier Philippine Airlines and the Department of Tourism (DOT) in Central Visayas to map out plans for the Holy Week tour offerings.

This plan came after the provincial government further eased entry requirements for tourists visiting the Cebu island.

Based on the latest executive order that Garcia issued, only a valid medical certificate and proof of pre-booking at a resort or hotel within the province are required from tourists entering Cebu.

The medical certificate should be issued by a reputable doctor and within seven days prior to the travel date.

The resort or hotel establishment should also be duly accredited by the DOT and the Cebu Provincial Tourism Task Force.

Visitors must also pass the symptoms checking or screening at the point of departure and arrival.

Cebu is the first province in the country to take decisive steps to reinvigorate tourism activities since August 2020.

Garcia had also issued a series of executive orders requiring mandatory health guidelines for tourism activities such as canyoneering, whale-shark watching, trekking, swimming, and diving, among others to prevent further spread of Covid-19 while reviving the industry.

Source: Philippines News Agency