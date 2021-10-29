﻿Cebu livelihood federation bolsters self-reliance

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has led the creation of a federation for livelihood organizations in Northern Cebu to create a community enterprise and encourage self-reliance in their livelihood.

DOLE-7 announced this on Thursday following the Sustainable Livelihood Framework (SLF) orientation it organized in Medellin which was attended by around 28 representatives from different associations from the northern towns.

SLF is the department’s strategic approach towards the effective and efficient livelihood program to achieve the national goal of inclusive growth, DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said in a statement.

“SLF aims to enhance the entrepreneurial capacity and productivity of livelihood associations, as well as improve the competitiveness of their products or services and improve their income level and quality of the beneficiaries,” Siaton added.

Livelihood grant

Meanwhile, DOLE-7 said around 53 women of the Lanao Women’s Association (LAWA) of Barangay Lanao in Dalaguete will be benefiting from the PHP997,000 worth of livelihood grant.

The grant will be used for the virgin coconut oil (VCO) processing production and marketing of the women’s association.

Other than the VCO project, the association is also engaged in cattle dispersal, goat raising, and free-range chicken provided by the other government agencies, Siaton said.

As the accredited co-partner of DOLE, the Dalaguete local government recommended the VCO project to the Cebu Provincial Field Office for it to be considered for the livelihood grant.

LAWA is a registered association in DOLE and is accredited by Dalaguete municipality and the Philippine Coconut Authority.

This endeavor is made possible through the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) under its Kabuhayan program component, which is the department’s contribution to the government agenda of inclusive growth through massive job generation and poverty reduction.

The Kabuhayan program or the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program provides grant assistance for livelihood and entrepreneurial ventures for vulnerable and marginalized workers.

Source: Philippines News Agency