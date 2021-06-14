﻿Cebu guv to attend Senate hearing on vax, isolation rules

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will virtually attend the Senate’s hybrid public hearing on Tuesday that will center on issues concerning the government’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response and existing quarantine protocols.

In a text message to reporters on Monday, Garcia confirmed that she received an invitation from Senate president Vicente Sotto III to attend the hearing.

“Yes. (I will attend) virtually,” she noted.

A copy of the invitation letter dated June 11, 2021 addressed to the Cebu governor was also provided to the media.

Sotto’s letter noted that among the concerns to be discussed are “the utilization of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program’s budgetary provisions and the feasibility of amending IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) quarantine guidelines, with the end in view to streamline the processes, evaluate existing protocols, and the possibility of exempting fully vaccinated individuals from mandatory travel quarantine.”

The Senate’s Committee of the Whole will reconvene to tackle the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program and related issues, including quarantine protocols. The committee began conducting an inquiry on the vaccination program through Adopted Senate Resolution No. 79 passed in December 2020.

Garcia is expected to shed light on Cebu’s Covid-19 quarantine protocols while Senator Francis Pangilinan is expected to give a privilege speech during the hearing.

The Cebu governor has been pushing for the swab-upon-arrival rule for returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), which has shown to have helped bring down Covid-19 cases in Cebu province.

Since the policy was implemented in March this year, Cebu has seen a decreasing number of Covid-19 infections.

Garcia has pointed out that aside from allowing a shorter quarantine period for ROFs and OFWs, her policy also eases the emotional and financial burden of the returning Filipinos.

In March 2021, the provincial government decided to test all Filipinos from abroad upon arrival at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. While waiting for the results, OFWs and ROFs need to go on hotel quarantine for a period of only two to three days.

The current national policy, on the other hand, mandates a 10-day quarantine and swabbing on the seventh day from arrival.

Garcia’s order was later adopted into a local law through Provincial Ordinance No. 2021-04.

The Capitol’s swab policy, first introduced through Garcia’s Executive Order No. 17, has since gained support from at least nine senators, including Sotto.

Aside from the Senate president, others who expressed support to the policy include Senators Juan Edgardo Angara, Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Aquilino Pimentel III, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Francis Tolentino, Joel Villanueva, and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Source: Philippines News Agency