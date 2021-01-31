﻿Cebu Customs to fast-track release of Covid-19 vaccines

The Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu (BOC-Cebu) on Friday said it is now preparing for the importation of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines, and will fast-track its release for distribution.

Officials of the BOC’s subport in Mactan said they have started coordinating with regional officers of the Department of Health (DOH) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to plan out the customs clearance processes for shipments of Covid-19 vaccines.

Port Collector Gerardo Campo said in a statement that the Mactan subport will continue to enforce border protection measures including physical and x-ray scanning.

Pending specific guidelines on the matter, he said the consensus is that the importations of vaccines will be treated with utmost priority in releasing considering the sensitivity of the medicines and the urgency of its distribution.

He added that the customs agency is also looking into other factors to be studied, anticipated and prepared for as well.

These include ensuring the proper handling in every stage of clearance from the port to storage facility and scenarios of future smuggling attempts of counterfeit vaccines.

BOC-Cebu’s early coordination with health officials here is in line with the measures adopted by the customs bureau to facilitate trade and ensure unimpeded flow of essential commodities necessary in the government’s pandemic response.

Since the pandemic started in March last year, the BOC has prioritized inspection, clearance and release of personal protective equipment, face masks and other medical equipment and supplies needed in the fight against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News agency