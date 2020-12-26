﻿Cebu Customs reports P3-B collection surplus in 2020

The Bureau of Customs – Port of Cebu (BOC-Cebu) reported on Friday that it has exceeded its PHP27.54 billion target for the year as early as November, logging a surplus of PHP3.02 billion to date.

The bureau said it has also surpassed its PHP2.55-billion revenue target for December in the first 23 days of the month, recording a surplus of PHP130 million.

The figures are expected to increase by yearend as collections continue to come in for the last days of December.

Acting district collector of BOC-Cebu, Charlito Martin Mendoza, attributed the good performance of the Port of Cebu to the front-line officers who are “tirelessly putting in the extra effort this December to process and release goods without delay.”

A slowdown is expected in port transactions from Christmas to New Year as many importers and brokers have already cleared their shipments for the year.

Mendoza encouraged port personnel to make the most of the holidays and spend time with their families.

“The best Christmas gift is to be able to celebrate with family and have a few days of rest to recharge and recover, knowing that you have done your best, and contributed your most, under the worst of times,” he said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency