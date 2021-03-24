﻿Cebu-Cordova expressway, bridge construction causes heavy traffic

The main construction firm of the Cebu-Cordova bridge apologized for traffic disruptions in some major thoroughfares on Monday morning after a viaduct linking the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) to the city center was closed.

The Cebu Link Joint Venture (CLJV) shut down the viaduct to vehicular traffic on March 15 and was supposed to reopen it on Saturday, March 20, after works were done for the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

However, the reopening had to be delayed because of unfinished works.

“We were scheduled to reopen the CSCR viaduct at 5 a.m. today (Monday), but due to some complications related to the complexity of construction operations, the closure of the road had to be extended,” the CLV posted on its official social media page.

It said that extended construction jobs were done “to guarantee the safe completion of works and ensure the safety of our workers and the motorists”.

The viaduct connects the South Road Properties to the city center but its approach bridges and a causeway will also form part of CCLEX.

Motorists went to the CLJV social media page to complain about the heavy traffic they experienced on Natalio Bacalso Avenue, the main thoroughfare that spans from southern localities to the capital city.

The motorists from the south traversing the South Coastal Road took detours to Vestil Street in Barangay Mambaling, but were again met by heavy traffic from there.

After opening the South Road Properties, the biggest reclamation project with an area of 300 hectares, its peripheral coastal road has become the main gateway from Talisay City to Cebu City.

Talisay City Mayor Anthony Gullas called on the contractor of the CCLEX to coordinate with the local government units on road closures related to the bridge construction.

In a statement, Gullas said he will meet with CCLEX officials “to fix this issue for future purposes”.

“Our roads are crucial not just for our economy, but also for our people,” Gullas said, as he also apologized to commuters for the heavy traffic.

Gullas said it was the first time that CLJV implemented a road closure without coordinating with them.

He is hoping that the “proponent or any contractor in charge of big-ticket road projects should closely coordinate with LGUs concerned should they implement road closures”.

Source: Philippines News Agency