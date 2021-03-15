﻿Cebu cop nabbed for extortion

Authorities nabbed a police officer in Cebu for robbery-extortion in an operation on Friday.

Col. Thomas Frias, acting director of the Philippine National Police – Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG), identified the erring officer as Executive Master Sgt. Julius Medura Obañana, who is assigned at the Carmen Police Station.

The suspect was arrested in Barangay Poblacion in Carmen town following a joint entrapment operation.

“The motorcycle being used by the (suspect) was found to be not included in the inventory of items they confiscated during a drug operation. It was learned that the (suspect) took custody of the motorcycle and demanded PHP3,000 for its release,” Frias said.

Obañana was arrested shortly after he received marked money from the complainant.

