﻿Cebu City’s high vax rate helps Covid-19 cases drop

The downtrend in the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases here could be attributed to the aggressive vaccination campaign of the city government, a Department of Health-Central Visayas (DOH-7) official on Friday said.

In a phone interview, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist, said despite the city’s relaxed restrictions under Alert Level 2, the number of Covid-19 cases has dropped significantly compared to the past few months, as the number of city residents receiving the vaccine increases.

Although the alert level allows greater mobility of the city residents, Loreche said a higher vaccination rate could compensate to prevent the severe form of Covid-19.

“The higher vaccination rate we have, the higher chance for the transmissibility to drop,” she said.

The latest DOH-7 bulletin showed the city has 93 active Covid-19 cases as 39,604 residents have already recovered from the deadly virus.

Based on the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center data as of Nov. 24, 2021, the city has recorded a total of 422,652 fully vaccinated residents or 59 percent of the 719,979 city residents eligible for vaccination.

The data, Loreche explained, has shown a connection between the number of infections and the number of people immunized from the coronavirus.

However, she warned there might be a post-holiday surge in January but will only affect those who are not vaccinated.

Calling it a “pocket surge,” Loreche said those who have not received a vaccine and those children below 12 years old may face the risk of getting infected.

She cited the need to strictly enforce the stay-at-home rule for these unvaccinated children and for them to observe rigid health protocols.

She also commended the effort of the city to prohibit unvaccinated individuals from visiting malls and closed-type establishments.

The effort of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan to allow their unvaccinated residents to visit malls on the condition that they will undergo free antigen tests is laudable, Loreche said.

Source: Philippines News Agency