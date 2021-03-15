﻿Cebu City’s bike lanes to connect to neighboring towns

The city government here has renewed efforts to implement an ordinance that pushes for the creation of priority bike lanes.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said on Saturday he wants city roads to have bike-friendly areas that would ensure the safety of users.

Cebu City Ordinance 2408, through the Sugbo Bike Lanes Board (SBLB), emphasizes that safety must be the priority, Labella said on social media.

The ordinance was approved by the City Council in 2014, providing for shared priority bike lanes in designated roads in the city and establishing traffic rules, regulations, funds, and penalties for violations.

“During my drive to and from City Hall, I often see bicycle riders sharing our main roads. I am fascinated by how eco-friendly this mode of transportation is and how a lot of Cebuanos have chosen to bike to their destinations,” he said.

The SBLB, Labella added, is working on a community-based approach.

“We have a long-term vision for our bike lanes as they will eventually connect to neighboring cities. We want this to be sustained through a joint effort, down to the barangay level,” he said. “We want more Cebuanos to opt for this mode of transport, be more secure biking on the road, and help reduce our carbon footprint.”

In a separate statement, lawyer Gerardo Carillo, SBLB chairperson, said the implementation of the bike lanes has three phases.

The first phase is identifying the bicycle loops within the city (intracity) and the lanes that connect from one city to another (intercity), including Talisay City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

“The second phase involves actual development of these bike lanes, which we have begun to do now,” Carillo said. “The third phase focuses on the community level enforcement of bike lanes, which is why we have already started talks with the barangays.”

Amid the continuing threat of the pandemic, biking can help reduce transmission of the virus, he added.

“We also want to make Cebu City more livable for our people as we maintain the balance of ecology in our community,” Carillo said.

Labella reported that the city government has completed bike lanes on 24 roads in Cebu City, with the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways 7 (Central Visayas).

“I look forward to the full completion of this project,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency