﻿Cebu City villagers warned vs. flood, landslide

As Cebu is among the 23 areas placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to Tropical Depression (TD) Lannie, Acting Mayor Michael Rama on Monday reminded village officials and residents to plan contingency measures in case of any eventuality such as flood and landslide.

“First of all, I call on our citizens to be prepared at all times. PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) days ago already advised that we are in a La Niña phenomenon that means more rainfall and stronger trade winds, which might result in inconveniences like flashflood and landslides,” Rama said in a statement.

He underscored the importance of planning ahead so that family members would know where to get the emergency kit, where to go for relocation and where to meet up in case of a disaster.

The acting mayor also urged individuals to make sure they have saved the phone numbers of their neighbors, village, or subdivision leaders as well as of the disaster response units of their barangay and city, and any useful apps that they could use in emergency cases.

Ramil Ayuman, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said his office has monitored some incidents of landslide in the upland villages of Sirao, Sinsin, and Pulangbato caused by torrential rains.

These, he said, have been reported to the city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works which immediately sent a team to assess the extent of damage.

Ayuman said his office recorded over the weekend some 15 incidents of landslide and flooding in the hinterlands because of the heavy downpour that started last week.

Aside from Cebu, PAGASA also placed other areas under Signal No. 1 because of TD Lannie.

These areas include portions of the provinces of Masbate, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Bohol, as well as some parts of Mindanao.

PAGASA, in its 11 a.m. warning bulletin, placed Cebu, along with Biliran and some parts of Palawan under the “Orange” rainfall warning level.

The “Orange” signal is the second level of warning which means rain is intense, or in technical terms, around 15 to 30 mm of rain has been observed in the past hour and is expected to continue in the next two hours.

The people are advised to be alert and ready for possible evacuation because a flood or landslide could occur.

Under the “Red” level, which is the highest warning signal, are the provinces of Eastern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte and parts of Palawan (Cagayancillo, Cuyo, Agutaya, Magsaysay, Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Aracelli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Kalayaan Islands).

Because of torrential rains, serious flooding is expected in some low-lying areas and landslides in the mountainous areas, and residents are advised to evacuate immediately to prevent loss of lives.

The provinces of Negros Oriental, Siquijor and Occidental Mindoro were placed under the “Yellow” warning level, and residents are advised to be alert for possible flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in the hinterland.

