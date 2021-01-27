﻿Cebu City vendors appeal to keep Carbon as public market

The vendors’ cooperative in Carbon Public Market on Tuesday appealed to the local government to reconsider its decision to privatize the city’s biggest government-run market.

The Cebu Market Vendors Multipurpose Cooperative (CEMVEDCO) said if Cebu Carbon Market will be run by a private entity, it will have a negative impact on small vendors whose livelihoods are dependent on Cebu’s oldest marketplace.

In an interview with CEMVEDCO chairperson Erwin Gok-ong, who leads a group of small market vendors, said the redevelopment project of Carbon Market will greatly affect the “poor” vendors.

“If this project pushes through, we are certain that hundreds will lose their livelihoods,” Gok-ong told the Philippine News Agency in Cebuano.

Infrastructure builder Megawide Construction Corp. earlier signed a joint venture agreement with the city government of Cebu for the phased redevelopment of the Carbon Market, which is home to the city’s small traders.

Megawide is looking to invest some PHP5.5 billion for the project which includes the construction, development, and operation of mixed-use assets.

While Megawide has committed no vendors will be displaced by the redevelopment, Gok-ong was pessimistic that small traders couldn’t afford the rentals once the market is redeveloped.

This will give a hard time to vendors looking for capital for their businesses as increased rental means an additional operating expense for them, he said.

“How about those selling salt, ‘puso’, sachets? If we allow them into this ‘first-world’ market, can they afford it? They can’t sustain their enterprises,” the Cebuano businessman said.

He noted that the Carbon Market has provided livelihood opportunities especially to the informal sector and the poorest of the poor, arguing that it’s not just to take their source of income away from them for the sake of redevelopment.

During their previous meetings with Megawide officials, Gok-ong said they were only told that their concerns, such as the fate of the small vendors, will be considered.

He pointed out the joint venture is a huge disadvantage to them.

The term of the joint venture is 50 years, extendible for another 25 years upon mutual agreement of Megawide and the city government.

Manuel Louie Ferrer, Megawide executive director for infrastructure development, earlier assured that no vendors will be displaced, noting that there will be areas where they will be transferred once construction works at the Carbon area will start.

“There will be available spaces where we can transfer them while the area is built. Our commitment is not to displace the vendors. We will do our best to put them in areas,” Ferrer said.

Megawide pointed out the potential of the Carbon Market once it is redeveloped, as it can become a hub where Cebu can showcase its food and culture to the rest of the world.

The modernization project is expected to further transform Carbon into Cebu’s premier public market. Under the joint venture, the government shall contribute the exclusive use and possession of the project site.

Source: Philippines News agency