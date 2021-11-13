﻿Cebu City to remove political, commercial tarps in public places

Acting Mayor Michael Rama on Friday said the city government will remove tarpaulins installed by politicians and commercial establishments in public facilities, reminding them not to make Cebu City a “poster city.”

In a press briefing, Rama said there will be no distinction whether the tarpaulins are hung by politicians, their supporters or businesses that promote themselves, their products, and events.

“All tarpaulins in the major roads in city has to be removed. Only tarpaulins that will bring activity and authorized by the city government… even if the government is earning I don’t care. I don’t want that the whole City of Cebu to become a poster city, a commercial display of products,” Rama said.

He particularly mentioned those tarpaulins installed in flyovers, trees, public walls, electric posts, bridges, among others.

Tarpaulins that are being posted in different barangays have to be removed, as Rama said he ordered the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE), Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO), City Environment Sanitation Enforcement Team, and barangay environment officers to implement his policy.

He urged politicians and businessmen to place their advertisements over radio, newspapers, or social media, stressing he does not want the city to become an “advertisement territory.”

The city, he said, has existing ordinances prohibiting the posting of bills and graffiti as well as against littering.

“There is also an ordinance requiring the city to maintain orderliness and cleanliness,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rama also ordered the Department of Public Services to remove steel railings installed in the major thoroughfares in the city.

“I’ve always been wanting, please do not divide the road during the evening, accident is awaiting. When brownout will occur then you will not see what it is in the middle. We’re not only talking about accidents, it is constricting the road. When you divide the road you divide the space,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency