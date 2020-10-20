﻿Cebu City to allow ‘limited’ cockfighting events

The city government has allowed cockfighting events by licensed cockpits here, Mayor Edgardo Labella said on Tuesday.

The mayor decided to allow cockfighting in the city following the issuance of Resolution No. 79 by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The resolution allows “operation of licensed cockpits and the conduct of cockfighting activities” in areas placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) or lower.

Labella, in a memorandum, instructed the Cebu City Gamefowl Commission headed by Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, to set city-specific guidelines in reopening cockfighting-related events to concur with the IATF rules.

“These guidelines should be consistent with pertinent issuances of the IATF-EID and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, including the prohibition of in-person audience, online or remote betting, and live broadcasting or telecasting of cockfights, among others,” Labella said in the memorandum.

He further instructed Garcia to consult cockpit operators and related stakeholders before coming up with the new guidelines.

On Sept. 17, Ako Bisaya Partylist Representative Sonny Lagon appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow regulated cockfighting to resume operations, saying that thousands of operators nationwide are losing billions of pesos amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Lagon, a Cebuano operator of a licensed cockpit in Mandaue City, said the feeds industry has already lost some PHP30 billion and the veterinary stores about PHP15 billion due to the prohibition of cockfighting activities during the community quarantine. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency