﻿Cebu City student wins motorcycle in vax raffle draw

To entice more residents to get vaccinated, the city government here on Monday distributed prizes for the first round of a raffle draw, with a 20-year-old fully-vaccinated student receiving a brand new motorcycle as the first weekly winner.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama led other city officials in a blessing rite for the prizes of the “PaBakunaTa Bonanza” promo.

He named the first winner as Ferli Doldolea, a second year Tourism student in a university here, whose entry was drawn last week.

Doldolea received the motorcycle from Rama and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros in a simple ceremony in front of the Cebu City Legislative Building.

“Actually, right now, I’m still in the state of shock but I’m very happy (with the prize),” she said while expressing her gratitude to the city government for organizing a raffle draw for residents who submit themselves for vaccination.

Doldolea urged city residents who are still unvaccinated to submit their names for master-listing and be inoculated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Rama said the “PaBakuna Ta Bonanza” was launched on November 11 as a way to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated residents have a chance to win a house and lot, a brand new car, five motorcycles, PHP25,000 worth of cash, groceries, flat-screen TVs, and many other prizes.

All fully vaccinated individuals automatically become part of the raffle draw as their names are already encoded in the database.

Rama said the draw will be generated from the database of all those who were inoculated with the second dose of vaccine brands that require two jabs and those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine that requires only a single jab.

He said those who were vaccinated under the Project Balik Buhay (PBB) can join only if their data have been forwarded to the city government’s Vaccination Operations Center.

The acting mayor cited the help of private companies in coming up with the house and lot, car, motorcycles and other prices.

