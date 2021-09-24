﻿Cebu City resumes Sputnik V vaccination

Residents here who received Sputnik V as their first dose of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine will get their second dose starting Thursday (Sept. 23), the city government said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Public Information Office (PIO) said the city has received another batch of the Russia-made vaccine doses which are allocated for residents inoculated with the same brand last June.

“Those who will get their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine are advised to wait for a message of confirmation for their inoculation schedule and which vaccine site they will go,” the PIO said.

This vaccine brand of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will only be administered until Saturday (Sept. 25) to prevent spoilage as it requires extreme cold storage.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist, said in a briefing Wednesday 200 doses of Sputnik V which arrived in Cebu via the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Sept. 13 are allocated for Cebu City.

More are expected in the next few days, she added.

“Good news to all residents who were vaccinated with Sputnik V in Cebu City and Bohol, we will be receiving an additional allocation for your component 2 (for second dose) this week. Once we receive it, we will advise correspondingly the vaccination centers where you had your first dose so that you can go back for the second dose,” she said.

The PIO advised residents who are taking the Sputnik V not to go to the vaccination site without confirmation as they will not entertain walk-in vaccinees to avoid crowding of people.

They are also advised to bring their vaccination card, any valid identification card and a pen, and are reminded to wear face mask and face shield.

In June, the city administered 300 doses of Sputnik V to individuals under the A1 (medical front-liners), A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (persons with comorbidities) categories.

However, inoculation of this vaccine brand was halted due to supply concerns.

But Loreche assured those who received the first dose that they will get a second dose even up to six months after their first vaccination.

Region 7 (Central Visayas) has received a total of 10,900 doses of Sputnik V, as of Sept. 16 data from the DOH-7.

Source: Philippines News Agency