﻿Cebu City reminds churches to limit capacity during Misa de Gallo

Catholic parishes here are required to strictly limit the number of participants of dawn masses or Misa de Gallo, from Dec. 16 to 24, to half of the capacity of the church, Mayor Edgardo Labella said on Wednesday.

In an executive order released, Labella said the number of persons allowed inside the church or the area authorized to conduct dawn masses should not exceed 50 percent of total capacity so that church officials can ensure strict observance of physical distancing.

This policy, he said, is to prevent the spike of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases this Christmas season.

Labella said the Archdiocese of Cebu or a parish priest should seek permission from his office if Misa de Gallo will be held in open spaces, covered courts, gyms, and village complex.

In the order, the city allows votive masses or anticipated Eucharistic celebration in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the evening from Dec. 15 to 23 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The city is allowing the usual 4 a.m. dawn masses. However, to prevent jam-packing of churchgoers, it allows a second mass every 6 a.m.

Markers inside and outside the venue of dawn masses are also required, Labella said.

He said wearing face masks and shields is mandatory for every attendee.

The mayor, however, said those above 65 years old and below 15, suffering immunodeficiencies, comorbidities, and other health risks, as well as pregnant women, are discouraged to attend Misa de Gallo.

Those who could not physically attend the dawn masses can participate through live streaming on social media.

“The kissing or touching of images shall be absolutely prohibited during this time. As such, attendees are encouraged to bring their family’s image of the Infant Jesus during the Misa de Gallo,” he said.

The traditional “painit” (morning snacks) after Misa de Gallo are off-limits up to 50-meter radius from the churches and authorized venue of holy masses.

Labella said quarantine passes will temporarily be suspended starting 12:01 a.m. of Dec. 15 until 11:59 of Dec. 25.

The order said from Dec. 16 to 24, the curfew hours here are adjusted to 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. of the following day.

The mayor directed the Cebu City Police Office and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to assist in enforcing policies during Misa de Gallo.

