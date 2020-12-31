﻿Cebu City police to monitor establishments on New Year’s Eve

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has activated its Oplan Bulabog to monitor business establishments during the New Year revelry.

CCPO director Col. Josefino Ligan announced on Thursday that the police will be conducting a random check on establishments to ensure they observe the proper health protocols.

In particular, the police will monitor enterprises selling liquor and those accepting guests on New Year’s Eve on a limited capacity.

He said with more people expected to go out hours before New Year, there is a need to augment police surveillance on merry-making activities.

The CCPO reminded establishments to only serve up to two servings of liquor per customer and to maintain the limited capacity of up to 75 percent inside their premises.

The police here will also be monitoring the streets and barangays for firecracker-related violations.

People are only allowed to use firecrackers at barangay-designated firecracker zones to prevent any accidents.

“Using firecrackers on the road is prohibited and it is very dangerous,” he said in Cebuano.

The CCPO official advised the public to celebrate the New Year safely and avoid going to crowded places and using firecrackers.

Ligan also reminded gun owners and policemen not to use their firearms indiscriminately to welcome the New Year.

He warned that police personnel who would fire indiscriminately would be removed from service immediately and

gun owners to lose their gun licenses.

