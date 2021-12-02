﻿Cebu City mulls expanding massive vax drive

Seeing people’s positive response to the National Vaccination Days campaign, Mayor Michael Rama on Wednesday said the city is contemplating on continuing the massive inoculation in 80 barangays here, targeting to achieve 100-percent population protection by January 2022.

In a press briefing, Rama noted the good response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive for the three-day inoculation drive, saying that they hit the 32,000 target on the first day and 60,000 on the second day.

The mayor cited the convergence between the business community through the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Association of Barangay Council here for the successful holding of the vaccination drive.

He said the business community is actively helping the city in conducting the National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1, noting that it is also directly benefiting from the government’s effort to achieve at least 70-percent population protection.

“By January (2022), all of us will become immune from Covid-19 then we will fully open the economy. We’ll not be back to the situation before wherein we open then we close because of surge in cases,” Rama said.

He said the city director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Ian Kenneth Lucero, closely supervised the barangay officials in their information drive and in bringing residents to the 91 inoculation sites spread all throughout the city.

Cebu City Health Department head, Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, said although the city inoculation drive was hit with a systems snag, syringe supply problem and lack of volunteer verifiers, they were able to reach the desired number of vaccinees.

He said if the city decides to continue the massive vaccination activity after December 1, he will recommend lumping villages with a slower turnout of vaccinees into one cluster to maximize utilization of volunteers.

Meanwhile, Rama reminded the residents on the national government’s thrust in requiring employees to get vaccinated in order to be protected against Covid-19.

“I don’t know how true that there is an IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) directive that all private and public employees should get vaccinated,” he said, stressing the city’s “no vaccination, no bonus” policy.

The mayor, however, said the Cebu City Hall will respect those who would not submit themselves to vaccination, provided they can produce a medical certificate signed by a public doctor as well as an affidavit citing their reasons for not getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

Source: Philippines News Agency