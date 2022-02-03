﻿Cebu City mayor to meet telco execs on ‘slow’ reconnection

As telecommunication services remain unstable here, Mayor Michael Rama on Wednesday said he wants to meet with officials from the two main internet providers to get their commitment to restore connectivity.

“I will be fair enough after my talk with them… I want to see the data (of telco reconnections) in the 80 barangays,” Rama said during a presser.

He noted mounting complaints from different sectors regarding the slow restoration of internet connection more than a month since the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in December last year.

In a previous meeting with representatives of Globe Telecom and Smart-PLDT, the companies committed to restore interconnectivity by the end of January.

However, the mayor noticed that many of the 80 barangays here where power has been restored following a massive clean-up drive of fallen trees, poles, structures, wires, and garbage in the aftermath of “Odette”, remain without internet connection.

Apart from the capital city, many localities in Metro Cebu still have slow or no connection in both wired and wireless internet service.

Globe Telecom posted advisories on its restoration efforts in some barangays in this city as well as in neighboring localities where their cell sites were affected by the typhoon.

Also, Smart and PLDT became active lately in their advisories as to the progress of their restoration works, following requests for updates from the netizens.

Rama said he will refrain from commenting on the progress of restoration works by telcos until he hears an explanation on what has been taking them so long to reconnect their services.

Source: Philippines News Agency