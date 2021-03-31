﻿Cebu City mayor renews call for massive contact tracing

Mayor Edgardo Labella on Tuesday reiterated his call to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to continue the “massive and relentless” contact tracing in this capital city.

While the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation in Cebu City is improving as new cases drop in number, Labella emphasized the need for authorities not to be complacent.

“In my meeting with the EOC, I emphasized the need to continue our massive and relentless contact tracing down to the second generation in our city,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English via social media.

He said the city has long developed a mechanism in isolating individuals with the establishment of Barangay Isolation Centers (BICs).

“This is really a big factor and hopefully we won’t be reverted back to ECQ (enhanced community quarantine). That’s why we need to be consistent in Trace, Treat, and Isolate. We never stop contact tracing,” he said.

Labella said the Covid-19 bed occupancy rate in local hospitals is at 35 percent, with around 90 percent of positive cases being asymptomatic.

“Even then, we should not be complacent because the virus is still around us despite the fact that we have started vaccinating our healthcare workers,” he said.

The official believes that the city can prevent a resurgence of new cases if the people will continue observing the minimum health protocols, backed with measures implemented by city health authorities and the EOC.

“I am confident that there will be no need for Inter-Agency Task Force to upgrade our community quarantine status,” he added.

Labella said reverting to ECQ is no longer an option for Cebu City, as the local economy continues to get a beating from the lingering pandemic.

On March 29, Cebu City reported 64 new cases, a notable decrease from the three-digit figures it logged a few weeks back

Source: Philippines News Agency