﻿Cebu City mayor hints home isolation amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Mayor Michael Rama on Monday said every household in the city should prepare for another surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases amid the threat of the Omicron variant, advising families to allocate a room for isolation.

In a statement, Rama said the people should cooperate with authorities in minimizing the impact of the surge in Covid-19 cases, now that the city has recorded triple-digit figures of new infections.

The city registered 142 new cases on Sunday, increasing the total positive infections here to 482, as compared to 87 cases on New Year’s Day.

The spike came three months after the city experienced a surge in October last year, with hospitals here overwhelmed with patients.

“Experts expect Omicron to be fast. Cases may go up fast, but it’s not the same as it used to be, especially if you’re already vaccinated. The pandemic is expected to end after this,” Rama said in Cebuano.

He said there was no reason for Cebuanos to be complacent, prodding residents to be ready “just like we were preparing before the storm”.

The mayor advised the families to ensure supplies are intact, though he discouraged hoarding of commodities.

“Allot a portion of your house as your isolation room, and be sure you have your own doctor in your contacts and you should have your own thermometer and oximeter. Prepare medicines for fever, colds and cough and be quick to detect causes of viral infections. Put “salabat” (ginger tea), turmeric, lime, and lemon,” he said.

He also asked the Cebuanos to invoke the protection of the Senor Sto. Niño whose feast will be celebrated on Sunday to spare the city from another coronavirus surge.

Source: Philippines News Agency