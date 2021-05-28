﻿Cebu City market vendors get health kits from Go

A total of 317 market vendors here have received face masks and shields as well as vitamins from Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go last Wednesday.

A statement on Friday said personnel from Go’s office distributed health kits as well as food to the market vendors in the light of the prevailing global coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Safety and health protocols were strictly implemented during the distribution at the Cebu Coliseum.

There were also beneficiaries who received bicycles and new pairs of shoes from the senator.

Go likewise gave out new computer tablets to the vendors’ children for their online classes under the blended learning set-up.

In a video message, the senator urged the beneficiaries to remain supportive of the government despite the crisis and assured them that the poor and vulnerable sectors will be prioritized in the vaccine rollout in accordance with the recommended priority order.

He urged the national government to expedite the inoculation program to soon attain a certain level of communal protection against Covid-19.

“Ako na rin po ay nananawagan sa ating gobyerno na bilisan na po ‘yung bakuna, lalo na sa mga areas na tumataas na ‘yung mga kaso. Ang target po natin dito ay ang herd immunity sa community ngayong taon na ito (I also call on our government to speed up the vaccination, especially in areas where the number of cases is increasing. Our target here is herd immunity in the community by this year),” he said.

Go, chair of Senate Committee on Health, also informed the beneficiaries about the six Malasakit Centers across Cebu province that they can visit if they need medical assistance.

The Malasakit Centers in this capital city are located in the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital.

“Unta makatabang kini sa inyong siyudad, sa akoang mga kaigsuonan na mga Bisaya. Pareho man ta mga Bisaya. Timan-i ninyo, pinalangga mo kaayo namo ni Presidente Duterte. Sa mga market vendors, agwanta sa mo, tinabangay lang ta, atu gyud malampasan ang krisis, kahinanglan lang disiplina, kooperasyon ug magtinabangay lang ta. Ayaw mo og kumpiyansa kay delikado pa ang panahon (I hope this will help your city, my fellow Visayans. We are both Visayans. Remember, President Duterte and I love you very much. To the market vendors, bear with us, let’s work together, we can really overcome the crisis, we just need discipline, cooperation and work together. Don’t be complacent because the situation is still dangerous),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency