﻿Cebu City low-consuming households to get free water

CEBU CITY – Households here with water consumption of only 10 cubic meters or less will no longer have to pay for their monthly bill starting in 2022.

This, after the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) Board passed a resolution creating the Water Subsidy Program in agreement with the city government to cover the water usage of low consuming households.

The city government on Friday said it will be covering the cost for these households with a yearly payment to MCWD of PHP200 million.

“This will be used so the city government can cover basic water expenses and we can make the water consumption of about 35,000 water consumers for free,” Mayor Edgardo Labella said in a press briefing following his meeting with MCWD Chairperson Joey Daluz.

Labella said this is a very good development to help the low-income households especially amid the economic challenges brought about by the pandemic.

He said the MCWD will also spend the subsidy for the surface water development in the city.

MCWD recently inspected Barangays Budlaan and Tagbao, which are possible sources of surface water in the city.

According to MCWD, at least 35,000 households will benefit from the subsidy program, freeing these households from paying PHP180 per month, which is the minimum amount billed to MCWD consumers.

The usage of 10 cubic meters of water costs PHP152.20 only, but this reaches PHP180 per month due to other charges.

MCWD said that all charges for low-consuming households will be waived including the basic water charge.

For those consuming more than 10 cubic meters but less than 30 cubic meters, they will only pay the basic water charges while all other charges will be waived as well

Source: Philippines News Agency