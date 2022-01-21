﻿Cebu City LGU calls for faster telco services restoration

Mayor Michael Rama on Wednesday said telecommunication companies should fast-track the repair of their damaged lines to restore their services amid mounting calls to put back connectivity.

In a radio interview, Rama said there are sectors in Cebu’s industry that are reliant on the internet connectivity as well as transactions that may have stalled due to poor signal even it has been more than a month had passed since Typhoon Odette ravaged Cebu City and other parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on December last year.

Rama said he wants the representatives from the telecommunication companies to regularly attend the city hall convergence meeting, which is scheduled every Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The telecommunication companies servicing the consumers around the city are Globe Telecom, PLDT/Smart, Converge, and DITO.

The city government last week organized the Task Force Zeus, whose task was to provide assistance, manpower support, and equipment so that the Visayan Electric Co. (Veco) and telecommunications companies could fast-track repairs and restoration efforts.

Rama appointed councilor Jerry Guardo as head of the task force.

But Rama said he was upset upon learning of the slow-paced restoration efforts done by the telecommunication companies, which prompted residents to rant in social media for poor connectivity.

“The most important thing is, please do your job. I don’t want to be furious,” he said.

Rama also admitted he was not satisfied with the power reconnection effort in the city, citing the failure of the distribution company to restore poles toppled by the typhoon and repair of damaged transformers and electric lines by January 16.

He said the city’s ongoing “Basura Cleanup Storm” was formed to assist utility companies in removing electrical poles and disposal of damaged wires.

Source: Philippines News Agency