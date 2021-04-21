﻿Cebu City eyes use of cryptocurrency

Residents of Cebu City may soon have the option of settling their City Hall transactions in cryptocurrency.

This after Mayor Edgar Labella signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore with C Pass Inc., represented by chief executive officer Jaewon Kim, the feasibility of the city using C Pass’ cryptocurrency and remittance and payment system for the city government at the city hall on April 15, 2021.

In a statement released to the media on Saturday, Kim said C Pass will immediately comply, adding that their cryptocurrency, ‘C PESO’, has already been issued.

He is confident that the city will see the advantages of their cryptocurrency and sees wider commercial use for it in the future.

C PESO, Kim said, is a stable coin that people can buy and load onto their digital wallets. It is based on the blockchain technology of Ethereum and uses the same system employed in South Korea.

The coin can be conveniently and safely used in virtual City Hall transactions -such as paying business taxes, real property taxes, Bus Rapid Transit credits, among others- using either a web-based or an app-based remittance and payment system, as well as in physical but contactless transactions using QR code and similar technologies.

Kim assured that it will “contribute to and revitalize the economy in Cebu City.”

He sees opportunities for wider use of the safer and more stable system beyond making City Hall payments. He foresees its use in foreign direct investments and trade.

Founded in Cebu as a Filipino and Korean enterprise, C Pass Inc., through its subsidiaries engaged in the food and construction sectors, has been active in Cebu since the start of the pandemic. It has taken part in emergency response and numerous humanitarian actions.

If the exploration of its use goes well, Cebu City will be the first local government unit in the Visayas to use cryptocurrency. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency