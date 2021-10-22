﻿Cebu Capitol proposes P18.3-B budget for 2022

The provincial government of Cebu has proposed a PHP18.3-billion budget for 2022, the bulk of which will be spent on infrastructure, economic recovery programs, and the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Wednesday said the budget proposal has already been endorsed to the Provincial Board and is set for deliberation.

Next year’s budget is PHP3 billion higher than the PHP15 billion 2021 budget.

The Capitol’s allocation for infrastructure in the 2022 budget includes concreting of provincial and barangay roads across the province and the construction of a water system.

In her late Tuesday press conference, Garcia noted the provincial government’s continued investment in health by upgrading provincial and district hospitals and to focus on recovery from the pandemic.

The Capitol has focused on bringing back the economic vibrancy of Cebu by investing in programs that provide income opportunities to the Cebuanos.

These programs include the Sugbusog, Sugbo Negosyo, and Enhanced Countryside Development which have been heavily rolled out across the province during the pandemic.

The Provincial Board’s committee on budget and appropriations is set to pass a resolution to schedule the budget measure for the first reading in the next regular session.

“That’s the Province of Cebu, the richest province in the entire country. The richest in terms of tourism, in terms of tourism economic recovery, in terms of job generation, and in terms of livelihoods. So why settle for a better Cebu? Cebu is already the best,” the governor said.

