﻿Cebu biz groups cited for key role in PH economic recovery

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on Friday cited the Cebu business groups for their crucial role in the inclusive efforts to recover the economy amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has been recognized by the PCCI as the Most Outstanding Chamber in the Visayas and in the Philippines for City Level 1 for the year 2021.

This is the second time MCCI has been hailed as the most outstanding in the Philippines, the first one being in 2019.

Additionally, MCCI is awarded as the most outstanding in the Visayas for the ninth time this year.

In a statement, MCCI president Steven Yu said the award is a “recognition and affirmation of the dedication and selfless service” of the MCCI Board and staff, the active involvement of the Chamber members, and the trust and confidence of the provincial and city government.

“We will continue to be relevant as a Chamber and create high impact and innovative activities and projects for our beloved Mandaue City and Province of Cebu. This will be our contribution to the revival of our economy and our country,” Yu said.

The awarding ceremony was held during the virtual 47th Philippine Business Conference on Thursday.

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) also appreciates the Most Outstanding Chamber Award (MOCA) in Visayas-Province Level 1 and a special recognition of excellence in the areas of business policy and advocacy, delivery of business support services, and chamber operations.

“These accolades compel us to connect opportunities, grow businesses, and create value for the business community in particular and society in general,” CCCI said in a separate statement.

The CCCI said it will remain steadfast in its vision-mission to be the engine of Cebu’s business growth and voice of the islands’ business communities despite the hurdles brought by the pandemic.

It also recognized the other neighboring chambers that have garnered MOCA recognitions: its sister-chamber Ormoc City Chamber of Commerce and Industry for a special citation; and the city governments of Tagbilaran and Iloilo for having won the Business Friendly LGUs (local government units) award.

Source: Philippines News Agency