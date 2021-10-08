﻿Cebu biz group, animators tie up to develop animation industry

The animation industry in Cebu is headed for a bright future as the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Animation Council of the Philippines Inc. (ACPI) have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the development of the industry.

The agreement intends to formalize the collaboration of CCCI and ACPI to develop the creative entertainment industry, specifically animation.

Both organizations aim to help Cebu contribute 10 percent to the country’s creative entertainment industry, initially targeting around PHP500 million in revenue for Cebu alone.

“We hope that the partnerships we have will open countless opportunities for our creatives in making Cebu a creative entertainment hub in the country,” CCCI president Felix Taguiam said in a statement Thursday.

The CCCI will conduct activities that promote the creative entertainment sector, as well as create an ecosystem to promote and support the creatives. It will also help promote Cebu and the Philippines as a premier site for the development, sale, and distribution of animation products in Asia.

On the other hand, ACPI will coordinate with CCCI in providing training and upskilling opportunities to artists, animators, and other relevant talents in the animation sector.

The council will also facilitate connecting Cebuano players to the international animation industry development pipeline, and assisting in the set up and organization of trade missions.

“It is high time for Cebuano animators to have a safe share in the global market,” said Mike Cubos, CCCI vice president for Cebu business mobilization. “We seek to build not just an ecosystem for our local talents in Cebu, but also to bring about mechanisms in shaping a feasible creative media fund for them to kick-start productions.”

Cebu Chamber is initiating collaborations with national organizations for artists, as well as backing of the government on their programs for the creative industry, Cubos added.

Source: Philippines News Agency