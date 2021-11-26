﻿Cebu airport to implement ‘one health pass’ rule

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will implement a “one health pass” policy for arriving international passengers starting Friday (Nov. 26).

“In compliance with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution No. 135 dated August 26, 2021, all international passengers arriving at MCIA must register for a One Health Pass (OHP) account via https://onehealthpass.com.ph/ effective November 26, 2021, 00:00H,” the airport management said in a public advisory on Thursday.

The current MCIA Passenger Arrival Registration Form shall no longer be in use beginning midnight of November 25.

Passengers arriving on November 26 and 27 must register for the OHP account and accomplish the electronic Health Declaration Checklist (eHDC) at least a day before their scheduled departure.

For passengers arriving after November 27, MCIA advises them to register for an OHP account at least three days prior to their scheduled departure.

“Passengers are reminded to ensure completion and compliance with the OHP procedure to avoid being denied boarding,” the airport advisory further said.

Source: Philippines News Agency