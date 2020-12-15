﻿CEB to resume Surigao City flights

Cebu Pacific (CEB) is intending to resume its regular flights to Surigao City beginning next month.

In a letter sent Tuesday (Dec. 15) to Engr. Junelito P. Abrazado, Surigao Airport manager, CEB said its weekly Manila-Surigao-Manila and Cebu-Surigao-Cebu flights will resume by January 2021.

“The CEB management will try to start the flights this month. They told me they are still promoting the resumption of their regular flights here. If they cannot make it this month, the CEB flights will resume early January next year,” Abrazado told Philippine News Agency Tuesday.

The decision came after the Philippine Airlines (PAL) earlier expressed its plan to resume flights early next month.

In a letter on Dec. 4, PAL said it would resume its Manila-Surigao-Manila route every Friday and Cebu-Surigao-Cebu every Sunday to Surigao Airport.

Meanwhile, CEB assured it will follow the health protocols required for its passengers for Surigao, including the presentation of the negative result of reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test 48 hours before the date of arrival.

“Rest assured that CEB is one with the government in its efforts to address the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to both public health and the economy,” the airline said.

Surigao del Norte Gov. Francisco T. Matugas ordered the opening of the Surigao Airport and Sayak Airport in Del Carmen, Siargao Island, effective Dec. 1.

Matugas said the reopening of the airports aims to speed up the province’s economic recovery while balancing the need to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

