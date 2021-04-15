﻿CDO’s new cultural head vows to continue museum rehab

The new chairperson of the City Historical and Cultural Commission (CHCC) vowed Wednesday to continue the rehabilitation of the “Museo de Oro.”

Nicolas Aca made the assurance a day after he and the new set of CHCC members took their oath before Mayor Oscar Moreno, who appointed them to a fresh three-year mandate.

Aca said he and the new CHCC board plan to continue the reconstruction of the city museum after it was shelved in 2018 following the death of Dr. Erlinda Burton, the then-chairperson.

“At least we can continue it (museum expansion) as a legacy to our predecessors, especially for Dr. Burton,” he said, adding that the new officers in the commission have yet to set its first official meeting after they were sworn in on Tuesday.

Aca said CHCC is also set to review the city’s street names and identify which personalities have made significant contributions and impact on the city’s history, indicating that some street names might be replaced or modified based on the group’s initial framework.

Aca is an avant-garde performance artist and resident curator at the Museum of Three Cultures, managed by the Capitol University.

The other appointed CHCC’s members are Clara Marie Asuncion Gonzales-Elizaga, veteran mediaman Froilan O. Gallardo, Patrick U. Gabutina, and Kristian Ian S. Sulmayor.

The commission serves as an advisory body to the mayor. It is tasked to promote local history, protect and preserve historical and cultural heritage sites and buildings, and enrich Cagayan de Oro City’s culture, traditions, customs, and practices.

Source: Philippines News Agency